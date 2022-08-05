Royce & Associates LP Acquires 26,500 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.39% of Harmonic worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harmonic by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 557,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Harmonic by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 470,299 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

