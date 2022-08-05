Royce & Associates LP Buys 20,000 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.33% of PowerFleet worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PowerFleet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PowerFleet

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerFleet Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on PWFL. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

