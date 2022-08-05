Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Decreased by KeyCorp

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

