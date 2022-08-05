Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reduced by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EMN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

NYSE EMN opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

