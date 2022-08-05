Royce & Associates LP Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Price Performance

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,629,598 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

