Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.56, but opened at $23.16. Sapiens International shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

