SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $380.00. The stock had previously closed at $365.41, but opened at $321.91. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $304.48, with a volume of 47,353 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.32.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

