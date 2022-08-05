California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,737 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Performance Food Group worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,335 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 560,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.