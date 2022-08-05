Royce & Associates LP Buys 37,016 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 627.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

