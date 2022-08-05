New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 222,440 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,082,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

DOC stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

