Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,734,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 92,224 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $67.96.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MLI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

