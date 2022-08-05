Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,041 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $213.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

