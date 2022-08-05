New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,107 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $78.14 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

