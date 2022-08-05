Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

