Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after purchasing an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.