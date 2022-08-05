New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 285,710 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 143,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

