Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

