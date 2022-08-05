Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $54.61 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 20.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %
JPM stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.71.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
