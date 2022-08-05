Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. Cognex has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,181,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.