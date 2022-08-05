UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

UDR Trading Up 1.1 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.