New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.