New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock worth $7,949,626 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.