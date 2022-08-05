New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.