New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 224.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AXON shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

