Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 508,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 915.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 5.1 %

About Weatherford International

WFRD stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

