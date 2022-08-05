New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 227,276 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grifols were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Grifols Stock Performance

About Grifols

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

