New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 604.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Price Performance

Shares of ELY opened at $23.24 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ELY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.