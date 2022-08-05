NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,277,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,435,000 after acquiring an additional 198,999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.60 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

