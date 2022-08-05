Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 630,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,769 shares of company stock worth $362,089. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

