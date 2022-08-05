Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 46.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,440,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,182.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.