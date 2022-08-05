New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 319,422 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,422 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

NYSE FND opened at $81.86 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

