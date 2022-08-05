B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,791,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 458,927 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 676,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

