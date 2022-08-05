Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $12,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $424.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

