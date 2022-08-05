Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 131,912 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Software were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Software by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software Stock Down 0.6 %

American Software stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.49 million, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.35 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

American Software Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.