Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $138.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

