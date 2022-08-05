Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 132,996 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,655 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 132,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,176 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,257,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $80.07 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.