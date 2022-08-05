William Blair Comments on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.