FY2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $243.30 on Friday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.67. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,517 shares of company stock worth $8,095,955. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,629.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

