FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $30.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $30.11. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

NYSE PXD opened at $212.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

