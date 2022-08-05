FY2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGEN. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen stock opened at $243.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average is $173.67. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,937,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,517 shares of company stock worth $8,095,955 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

