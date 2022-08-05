Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $97.72 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

