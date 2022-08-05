Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of JD opened at $63.35 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

