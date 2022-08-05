Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.83.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

