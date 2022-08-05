Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 301,523 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,465,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 334,877 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,536,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 569.00 and a beta of 2.88. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

