SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO G Marc Baumann Sells 2,000 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SP Plus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.