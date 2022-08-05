SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CEO G Marc Baumann Sells 2,000 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SP Plus Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
