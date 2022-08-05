Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $64,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

