Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $64,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
