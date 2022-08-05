Brokers Set Expectations for Boise Cascade’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $18.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2022 earnings at $22.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCC stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.62 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,597,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

