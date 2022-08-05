LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.47% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

