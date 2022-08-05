CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

