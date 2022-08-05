Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

